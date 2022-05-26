Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.