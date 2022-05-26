Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Alcoa stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 159,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Alcoa Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.