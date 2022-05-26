Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $392.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 498.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

