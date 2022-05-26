National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.30% of National Retail Properties worth $25,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after buying an additional 709,779 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,461,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,238,000 after buying an additional 214,786 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. 773,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,812. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 126.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on NNN. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

