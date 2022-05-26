Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,395.11

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 432.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $44,395.11 and $4,284.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 172.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,110,356 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

