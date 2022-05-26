N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Down 1.7%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Approximately 139,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 876,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 11.01. The company has a market cap of £4.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.10.
About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)
Further Reading
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.