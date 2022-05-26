MXC Market Cap Hits $218.78 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MXC has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. MXC has a market cap of $218.78 million and $12.06 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00227200 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.89 or 0.01928414 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00403700 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.