Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,514 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.