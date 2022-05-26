Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,993 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.