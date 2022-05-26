Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,427,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 66,005 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 494,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 159,437 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 187,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

