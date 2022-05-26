Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $79.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.48 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.