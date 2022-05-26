Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,437,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $213.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.18 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

