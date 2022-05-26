Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 253.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,087 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,091 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $80,776,000 after buying an additional 30,044 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COIN opened at $67.17 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.04.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

