Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY opened at $12.74 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

