Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,552 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

EFAV opened at $67.39 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63.

