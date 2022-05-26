Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,362 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 122.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 146,786 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 873.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 90,734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 507,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

BLE stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

