Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 4.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.00. 30,384,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 95,514,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $325.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other news, Director Jonathan New sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,746.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,278,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,233 in the last 90 days. 84.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

