Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $1,952,700.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
