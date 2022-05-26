Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $1,952,700.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,595 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,331,000 after acquiring an additional 104,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

