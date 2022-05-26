Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $107.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.06.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $85.00. 8,567,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,678,989. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

