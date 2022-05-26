Morgan Stanley Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $295.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.96.

Snowflake stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after acquiring an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after acquiring an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

