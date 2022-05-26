Morgan Stanley Cuts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $82.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $68.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

