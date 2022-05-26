Morgan Stanley Cuts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $111.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETR. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $118.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.61.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In related news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.