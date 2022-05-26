Morgan Stanley Cuts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $452.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $452.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.13.

Deere & Company stock opened at $342.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.86. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

