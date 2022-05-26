Morgan Stanley Cuts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $64.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of BRO opened at $56.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,898,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,631,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

