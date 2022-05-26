MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 712.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of MonotaRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. 87,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,056. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. MonotaRO has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

