MONK (MONK) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

MONK (MONK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. MONK has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $58,002.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012778 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sport Move (SPORT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000159 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

