MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $483.83.

MDB opened at $230.79 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $217.82 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.12.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock worth $43,717,816 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $674,390,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

