MonetaryUnit One Day Trading Volume Tops $239.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $370,188.44 and approximately $239.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00136191 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000043 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 249,197,311 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.