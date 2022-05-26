Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Down to $66.02

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.02, but opened at $64.39. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 2,019 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

