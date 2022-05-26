Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Position Lowered by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,750 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 390,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 274,052 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $11.89. 13,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,774. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

