Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Trading Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% on Thursday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America now has a $335.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $355.00. Molina Healthcare traded as low as $300.43 and last traded at $303.66. Approximately 2,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 529,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.68.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.23.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,883,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

