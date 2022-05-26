Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.47. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $4.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.93 to $16.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.09 to $17.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.66. 9,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $214.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 178.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 50,801 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 37.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 281.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

