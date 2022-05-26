Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) CFO Purchases $15,500.00 in Stock

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) CFO Raymond J. Pacini purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333 shares in the company, valued at $36,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDV opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70. Modiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $89.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Modiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

