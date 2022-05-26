Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 2.1%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.63 and last traded at $128.04. 15,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,617,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,626,247.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,126 shares of company stock worth $41,024,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

