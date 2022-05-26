Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.52.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.