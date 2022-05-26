Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,007,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,036,171. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.