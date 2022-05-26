Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases Shares of 13,500 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,079,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $20,317,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $9,708,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 108,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,425,000.

Shares of IXG stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,827. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

