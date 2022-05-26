Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,840,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 394,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

