Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Makes New $159,000 Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. 293,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,493,773. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

