Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $9.06 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. 30,474,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,821,793. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

