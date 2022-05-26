Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $761,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.95. 187,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,980,863. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.