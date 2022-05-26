Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $549,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,259 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in eBay by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 115,391 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.60. 243,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,176,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.28 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.