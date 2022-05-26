Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $297,000 in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in International Bancshares by 219.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IBOC stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $41.40. 2,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $47.98.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 40.98%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

