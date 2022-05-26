Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $2.49 Million in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,677,000 after acquiring an additional 398,807 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,257,000 after purchasing an additional 242,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 337,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,878,000 after acquiring an additional 173,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.10. 195,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,652. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.

