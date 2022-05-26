Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $12.48 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 211,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. 23,404,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,863,920. The company has a market cap of $301.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

