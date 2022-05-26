Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $100.12 Million in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,776,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,115,000. Betterware de Mexico makes up approximately 9.6% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned about 13.06% of Betterware de Mexico as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 154,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the third quarter worth $335,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

BWMX stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 67,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.11.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $9.31. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 99.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

