Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys Shares of 8,880 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 388,215 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

