Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys Shares of 54,598 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,886,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.90. 1,921,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.52 and its 200 day moving average is $354.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.90 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,856 shares of company stock worth $7,638,522 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.