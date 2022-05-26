Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,601.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.19.

Shares of SNAP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,341,941. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.