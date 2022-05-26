Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys New Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $91.17. 56,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

